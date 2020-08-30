SIH Primary Care Harrisburg temporary closed due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - SIH Primary Care Harrisburg will be closed Monday, Aug. 31 for deep cleaning after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
All scheduled appointments will be converted to video and/or telephone visits, patients are being notified.
SIH is collaborating with Egyptian Health Department and SIH infectious disease personnel to begin contact tracing.
Due to the safety measures, all staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow cleaning protocols, they believe there is no risk of COVID-19 exposure.
