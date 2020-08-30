Showers and thunderstorms possible today

(KFVS) - A frontal boundary will be slowly moving up from the south.
The threat of showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue today and into tonight.
Showers will be mostly likely south (Bootheel, Ky, Tn) with chances decreasing to slight in northern areas closer to Farmingon, Ste. Gen and Mt. Vernon.
With clouds and showers around, high temps will be held to about 75 to 80, though humidity levels remain fairly high.
We should warm up and dry out on Monday as the front moves north….before rain chances begin to increase again during the middle of the week.
Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms look likely again from about Tuesday thru early Thursday.
Some locally heavy rain looks possible during this period.
However, by Friday a slight pattern shift should allow some drier air to blow in from the north for a few days.
The holiday weekend is looking pretty nice right now.
Temperatures will be comfortable and humidity levels will be low.
