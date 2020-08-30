Shooting under investigation in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting is under investigation in Van Buren.
The Van Buren Police Department confirms one man was shot shortly after 5:00 a.m. at a campground in Van Buren.
The VBPD is assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the investigation.
Right now police say they are not searching for a suspect and the community is not in any danger.
No word yet on the condition of the victim.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
