3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Northeast Arkansas Saturday

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northeast Arkansas Saturday night.
According to the USGS, the 3.6 magnitude quake happened around 9:34 p.m. Saturday in the Marked Tree area.
The quake was felt by several people in Northeast Arkansas, Memphis, and into Western Tennessee.
The University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information also reported that the earthquake was centered near Lock and Dam Road.
Both Marked Tree police and the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office reported no damage due to the earthquake.
The 3.6 earthquake was the second earthquake in the past few months in the area.
A 1.5-magnitude earthquake was felt June 23 along I-555, the earthquake center reported.
