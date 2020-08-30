First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Thanks to a frontal boundary slowly moving back up from the south, the threat of showers and isolated thunderstorms looks to continue today and into tonight over much of the region. Showers will be mostly likely south (Bootheel, Ky, Tn) with chances decreasing to slight in northern areas closer to Farmingon, Ste. Gen and Mt. Vernon. With clouds and showers around, high temps will be held to about 75 to 80, though humidity levels remain fairly high. We should warm up and dry out on Monday as the front moves north….before rain chances begin to increase again during the middle of the week.
Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms look likely again from about Tuesday thru early Thursday. Some locally heavy rain looks possible during this period. However, by Friday a slight pattern shift should allow some drier air to blow in from the north for a few days: currently the holiday weekend looks pretty nice….with comfortable temps and lower humidity levels!
