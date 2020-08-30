First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A fairly active weather week is on the way as we move out of August and into September and the start of meteorological fall. A weak weather system will be moving over us tonight, so a few more showers or thunderstorms are possible tonight, although right now it does not look as though this will be very heavy or widespread. And Monday looks to be warmer and quieter….as a frontal boundary moves back to our north. A few afternoon thunderstorms are still possible, but look to remain isolated. By Monday night into Tuesday rain chances increase once again.