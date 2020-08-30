Churches continue in-person services while adjusting to COVID-19

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - COVID-19 shutdown states and businesses across the country earlier this year, churches closed their doors as well.
Upon reopening, churches made adjustments geared towards following social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
As COVID-19 continues to be a threat, adjustments and enhancements have been made to ensure the safety of the people that attend services.
Pastor Troy Richards with the First Baptist Church in Jackson said it’s important people feel safe and protected so they can continue their faith and devotion with the church and carry on with their lives.
“Now with our culture shifting and our climate changing and with all the things that are happening, the churches have to adapt and be good at coming together and finding a way to do church, finding a way to love Christ, to fulfill the mission he’s given us to do with the circumstances we have,” Richards said. “So we are constantly rethinking, changing things, adapting in order to do this well.”
He also said it’s important they as a church community come together to gather together to give as much normalcy between the families and worshiping God.
“Having that connection between families, where we gather together, worship together, to pray for one another and to encourage one another, that’s what is vital about the body of Christ right now is not being isolated and not being alone,” Richards said. “That part’s been good about getting people back in and making sure everybody is okay.”
Those that do feel uncomfortable attempting in-person services can check with their church to see if they offer online services as well.
“I do pray that we soon get past a place where everybody has to wear a mask,” Richards said. “Not seeing people’s smiles, not seeing people’s faces, I think we lose something in that. We lose some of that connectivity that we have with one another. Getting back to where we can embrace one another, hold each other’s hands. There’s something about that and that connectiveness.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.