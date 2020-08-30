Bi-County Health reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 on August 30.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One in their 20s, and one in their 50s
- Males: One in their 80s
Williamson County
- Males: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, and one in their 80s
- Females: One in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s
To date, there have been a total of 920 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 334 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19, including 12 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin county related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 482 have recovered in Williamson County and 210 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.