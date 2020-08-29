Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Graves Co.

On August 29, 2020 at around 2:19 a.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on US 45 N at Vaughn Rd. (Source: walb)
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On August 29, 2020 at around 2:19 a.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop on US 45 N at Vaughn Rd.

A search of the vehicle was conducted.

Drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and marijuana were found.

The operator of the vehicle, Carla Thomas, 51, of Hickory, was arrested.

A passenger in the vehicle was cited for possession of marijuana.

Thomas is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1St Offense (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Drug paraphernalia
  • Traffic Offenses

