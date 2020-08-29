Pedestrian hit by car in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On August 28, Mayfield Police Department Officers responded to the 200 block of West Walnut in reference to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Benjamin Harned, 61, of Mayfield, was eastbound when he observed a female crossing the street.
He began to slow down as she crossed.
While watching that pedestrian, a second pedestrian, Rosana Leon, 44, of Mayfield, walked in front of his vehicle.
Harned was unable to stop, and his vehicle made contact with Leon.
Mayfield EMS responded, and Leon was transported to Lourdes Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
