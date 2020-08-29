4 more Saline Co. residents, 5 more White Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported nine more COVID-19 cases on August 29.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One female, in her teens, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
- One female, in her 70s, case status in progress
- One male, in his 70s, case status in progress
White County
- One female, in her teens, case status in progress
- One male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 40s, case status in progress
- One female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
- One male, in his 70s, case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 164 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths, White County has had a total of 120 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 63 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
