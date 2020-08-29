Hot and humid, showers and storms possible this evening

(KFVS) - Today will be a quiet but relatively hot and humid day.
Heat Advisories have been issued for our southern counties today as heat indices will likely exceed 100 in some spots due to highs near 90 and dew points in the mid 70s.
This evening and tonight shower and storm chances ramp up as a weather system moves through from west to east.
There could be some severe storms early tonight across our southern counties in the Bootheel, Ky and Tn.
Sunday will be cooler with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
The upcoming week will bring more periods of active weather.
The week will end feeling more like fall.
Monday looks to be warm and dry.
Tuesday through Thursday more periods of rain and thunderstorms are looking likely.
Temps and humidity levels will remain close to average.
By late in the week cooler and less humid air will blow in from the northwest and right now, Labor Day weekend is looking very nice.
