First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Today will be a quiet but relatively hot and humid day, as we await a cooler and unsettled pattern starting Sunday. Heat Advisories have been issued for our southern counties today as heat indices will likely exceed 100 in some spots due to highs near 90 and dew points in the mid 70s….despite a light northerly breeze. This evening and tonight shower and storm chances ramp up as a weather system moves through from west to east….there could be some severe storms early tonight mainly across our southern counties e.g. Bootheel, Ky and Tn. Then Sunday will be cooler with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms….starting an active pattern that will extend into the upcoming work week.