First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a hot and humid Saturday, the next few days look less hot but potentially more unsettled….as a frontal boundary provides focus for passing weather systems every day or two. A good chance of a few showers and thunderstorms is in the outlook for tonight and Sunday, in particular….although it looks like southern counties may have a better chance of rain than northern counties. Air temps and dew points will be a bit lower tonight and Sunday as we stay (briefly) north of a frontal boundary….as highs should be in the upper 70s to low 80s.