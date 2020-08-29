First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a hot and humid Saturday, the next few days look less hot but potentially more unsettled….as a frontal boundary provides focus for passing weather systems every day or two. A good chance of a few showers and thunderstorms is in the outlook for tonight and Sunday, in particular….although it looks like southern counties may have a better chance of rain than northern counties. Air temps and dew points will be a bit lower tonight and Sunday as we stay (briefly) north of a frontal boundary….as highs should be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
On Monday it looks like the front will lift back northward, with more sunshine and warming temps once again…but from Tuesday thru about Thursday more periods of active wet weather look likely…at least on and off….and temps will begin to decrease once again. By the end of the week, however, the large scale pattern should settle into a cooler and drier scenario….so we may end up with a nicer, ‘taste of early fall’ pattern for about Friday thru Labor Day. Stay tuned!
