47,577 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Aug. 29, Gov. Beshear reported that there were at least 47,577 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 825 were newly reported Saturday. d.
The Governor asked Kentuckians to “please do your part, live for your fellow human being and understand that we are all connected and that your decisions truly matter.”
He also reported three new deaths Saturday.
The total number of people who have died is now 921.
“That’s one county grieving three losses of its own. That’s three more families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.
