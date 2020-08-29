Bi-County Health reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson County region on August 29.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, and one in their 70s
- Males: Two in their 20s, one in their 30s, and one in their 50s
Williamson County
- Males: One toddler, three children under 10, three teenagers, one in their 20s, five in their 30s, four in their 40s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s
- Females: One child under 10, one tween, two teenagers, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 70s, one in their 80s, and one in their 90s
To date, there have been a total of 902 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 331 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 12 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 482 have recovered in Williamson County and 210 have recovered in Franklin County.
