Ameren sends crews to Arkansas for Hurricane Laura restoration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren workers across Illinois and Missouri are heading to Arkansas on Saturday to assist in repairing damage and restoring power in Little Rock, Arkansas and the surrounding communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
The company’s personnel and contractors, including linemen, fleet, logistics and safety will assist crews from Entergy Arkansas.
There are approximately 50,000 Arkansas residents without power across the state.
Earlier this month, Ameren provided assistance to sister utilities in New Jersey and Connecticut restoring power to communities in need after Hurricane Isaias pounded the East Coast.
Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are voluntary members of the electric power industry’s mutual assistance network through the Edison Electric Institute.
When called upon, a company will send either company employees, contractors or both, along with specialized equipment to help with the restoration efforts of a fellow company.
It allows a utility hit by a major or catastrophic storm to expand its workforce by borrowing field personnel from other companies in unaffected areas.
