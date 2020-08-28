What you need to know Aug. 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, August 28.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today across the Heartland for the threat of flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes from remnants of Hurricane Laura.
Guidance shows there is a possibility for a line of storms moving into our southwestern counties into the early morning hours today.
There will be a chance for heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes with this line.
The chance for tornadoes is small late this morning into the early afternoon, but the greatest threat for tornadoes appears to be developing to our southeast.
The greatest threat for severe weather will be from Doniphan to Poplar Bluff to Paducah and areas south of that line.
Heavy rain can fall within this system: an average of 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts in heavier bands.
In addition to the flooding threat, we will see gusty winds as Laura moves across the Heartland. Wind gusts of 35 mph will likely be area-wide, with some gusts up to 45 mph.
Please stay with First Alert Weather for the latest. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app here for updates wherever you are.
- Several homes and a church in near Jonesboro, Arkansas were damaged by Hurricane Laura as she made her way through the state Thursday evening.
- Hurricane Laura was so powerful that it pushed the Mighty Mississippi backwards.
- Emergency officials in Bollinger County are warning drivers not to drive through water over the road, but to turn around.
- Two Pemiscot County, Missouri men were arrested on suspicion of murder charges Thursday after police say it appeared the men dumped a body in a pond in Blytheville.
- Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Williamson County. Health officials link the rise to social gatherings.
- Recovered COVID-19 patients are encouraged to donate their plasma in hopes of treating those currently fighting the virus.
- President Trump heads back to the campaign trail now that the Republican National Convention has ended.
- Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, says he’s resigning because a chronic illness has resurfaced.
- Thousands are expected at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington commemorations.
- Pop superstar Katy Perry and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, are new parents to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.
- Operation Safety Net announced the return of 25 missing and endangered children to Cuyahoga County Thursday, and the U.S. Marshal Services claims children were found all over Ohio and even the country.
- A dog food has been voluntarily recalled due to concerns of salmonella contamination.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.