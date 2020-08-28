U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge opens to one-lane traffic

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers can get back across the Ohio River Bridge at Cairo, but they’re still dealing with continued construction.
While work to improve the U.S. 51 Ohio River bridge continues, it’s functional enough to cross on both sides using one lane and a couple of automated signals.
“That creates a inconvenience to our commuters and to cross country travelers who depend on the bridge,” Keith Todd said.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet hoped drivers can stay patient as crews continue work to make this 84-year-old bridge safer to travel.
The next part of the project is paving to elevate the driving surface.
“They’re going to try to pave in a fairly short section so that they can keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible,” Todd said.
Work on the more than $8 million project led to the shutdown of one lane back in June. Then in August, work forced the entire span to close, impacting drivers and businesses.
“Seven-thousand vehicles a day is not a real high number, but the fact that it’s 35 percent trucks shows the importance of that crossing to commerce,” Todd said.
With that paving set to begin August 31, Todd said you still need to plan ahead.
“We just want everybody to be aware of it and, yes, there may be some delays, but this is an important part of assuring that this crossing is serviceable many years into the future,” Todd said.
He said the work on the bridge will be completed around October 1, and work is already underway on a design for a new U.S. 51 bridge that will be built sometime in the next five to 10 years.
