Two arrested in Hayti murder

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - Two Pemiscot County, Missouri men were being held in jail without bond Thursday after police say it appeared the men dumped a body in a pond in Blytheville.
Andre Haymon, 23, and Jamieon Johnson, 22, both of Hayti, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder-1st degree and armed criminal action in the death of Cedric Winters, 37, of Hayti.
According to a media release from Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, Pemiscot County deputies got a call Wednesday morning from Blytheville police about a body being found in the pond.
“It appeared the subject had been shot, they thought the victim was Cedric Winters. They thought the body had been dumped at the pond and the murder happened at a different location,” Greenwell said.
The investigation, Greenwell said, involved several agencies including the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hayti police, Blytheville police and Caruthersville police.
The investigation into the murder is ongoing and more arrests are possible, Greenwell said.
