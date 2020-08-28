Tropical Depression Laura Impacts The Heartland Today

Warm and humid this Friday morning with chances of isolated showers due to tropical depression Laura. Heavy rain could be possible and cause flooding. However, the main threat will need to still be watched for the afternoon hours for the chance of torrential rain, strong winds, and possibly a spin-up tornado. Higher potential threat areas still hold for the Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Laura will push eastward tonight bringing any and all precipitation with into Saturday morning. Saturday looks to be partly cloudy with isolated chances of rain. It will still be warm with temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday has slightly higher chances of rain/storms, but it will be cooler as a cold front passes through.
Next week, we will have daily chances of precipitation with below average temps in the low to mid 80s. As of now, the end of the week into the weekend are looking better for being outside.
-Lisa
