St. Francois Co. Health Center Board of Trustees takes public comment on mask policies

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Board of Trustees at the St. Francois County Health Center is asking for public comment on mask policies and the public health pandemic policy.
Those wishing to share their comment can email the Board at theboard@sfchc.org.
They’ll accept comments starting immediately and through Tuesday, September 1 at 12 p.m.
The Board of Health will meet in an open special session on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. to discuss pandemic response and public health policy. Space will be limited due to social distancing.
The Health Center is working to provide a virtual option for the meeting.
