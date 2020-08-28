S7HD reports 7 newly recovered COVID-19 patients

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting seven new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are 621 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Southern Seven is also confirming eight new cases of COVID-19.
One is from Alexander County, two are from Johnson County, another one is from Massac County, two more are from Pulaski County, and two are from Union County.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 777 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There are currently 130 active cases in the region.
There have been 23 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
