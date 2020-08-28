S7HD headstart releases safety measures, virtual class update

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven (S7HD) Head Start staff members are following all recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and Southern Seven Health Department to keep children and staff safe.
Their COVID-19 safety measures include:
- additional disinfecting of play areas
- instituting naptime areas to accommodate social distancing of children
- making sure families have all necessary information
- class size is limited to 10 children to allow for increased social distancing in each classroom
- the school day has been shortened to allow for extra time in the afternoon for disinfecting and sanitizing of the classrooms
Children, staff and parents are given a health screening, every day.
If a child or staff member begins to show symptoms during the day, they are sent home to be evaluated by their doctor.
A doctor’s clearance is required to return to the classroom.
Children participating in remote learning receive packets weekly that parents can do with them.
Each classroom has a Facebook page that is a closed group that only families that are enrolled in the classroom can see.
Head Start teachers post activities on the page that families that are remote learning can access at any time throughout the day.
Children can see their teacher read a book, or do a science experiment or cooking activity.
The goal is to keep families that are remote engaged with the teacher and classroom.
