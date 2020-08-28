Sam A. Baker State Park to host public information meeting

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Representatives with Sam A. Baker Park will be hosting a public informational meeting on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the CCC Lodge.
Attendees are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer and bottled water and to follow social distancing guidelines.
According to park leaders, informational meetings being held at historic sites and parks across Missouri help create an open door of communication with their communities and visitors.
At the meetings, the public will learn about the current status and future plans for the site, while giving them the opportunity to weigh-in on the facilities and make suggestions.
For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, click here.
