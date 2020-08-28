The remnants of Laura will finally move east of the area tonight

Laura is still spinning over parts of the Heartland, bringing scattered showers to some areas. The showers will continue to diminish as we move deeper into the evening. We are expecting dry skies as we wake up on Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by Saturday afternoon, with best chances happening in the southern half of the Heartland. More scattered storms possible in the southern half of the Heartland Saturday night into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few scattered lower 90s possible. It will be pretty warm and humid outside of the storms. Clouds and rain will hold our temperatures in the 70s in many areas on Sunday. The first half of next week looks to remain active.