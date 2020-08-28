Perry County Mo. sees largest single day increase of COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Missouri Health Department is reporting the largest single day increase of COVID-19 cases, with an increase of 31 confirmed cases on August 27.
The majority of the new cases are in the 0-20 age group.
The health departments investigations currently indicate that the majority of exposure and spread in this demographic happened outside the classroom setting.
They have been able to connect many of the cases.
The cases contained several positives that were outside of this demographic and with no apparent known contact to a positive case.
Due to the increase of community transmission, the county is trending to a moderately high level of COVID-19 risk.
For the most up to date Missouri data, visit: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.