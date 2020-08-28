New crime, traffic laws enacted in Missouri

The Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights (Section 595.220 RSMo.) provides certain specified rights to survivors of sexual assault during any forensic examination and during any interview by a law enforcement official, prosecuting attorney, or defense attorney, including the right to consult with employees or volunteers of rape crisis centers during any examination or interview, the right to receive notice of these rights prior to an examination or interview, the right to a prompt analysis of the forensic evidence, and other specified rights.