2,149 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,149 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, August 28, including 20 additional deaths.
Some of the newly reported deaths included these from the Heartland: a woman in her 90s from Jefferson County, a man in his 50s from Union County and a woman in her 70s from Williamson County.
IDPH reported a total of 229,483 cases in Illinois, including 7,997 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 3,924, 305 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 30 counties in the state are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
The counties include: Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will and Williamson.
