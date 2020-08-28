Marshall Co. Schools receive a $400,000 grant for education and healing

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - School officials at Marshall County Public Schools are working to assist survivors from the deadly shooting that took place more than two years ago with education and healing.
“In the two years immediately after the shooting, we lost roughly 200 hundred students in the district,” said Scott Terry, Marshall County Schools recovery coordinator.
Terry knows just how difficult it is for some students to step back inside a place where two innocent lives were taken.
“This county in particular has been through a lot and you don’t know what those stressors will do to a young person and how that will affect their education,” he said.
That’s why district leaders started MC@Home.
“This is just another form that education can take to help meet the needs of specific students.” terry says students can learn at home and not stress about being in school,” he said.
On Friday Governor Andy Beshear announced a 400,000-dollar grant, the anti-terrorism and emergency assistance program, to help keep MC@Home running.
“It funds three positions an administrator, a teacher. Those two positions are full time and then a 70 percent school counselor,” he said.
Terry said the program has already shown promise in its first year.
“This is a 7th through 12 program and out of that 7 through 12 program we had 35 actually graduate from high school. So those are 35 students in our county that we were able to provide an education for and then kind of launch them into life or college or career,” he said.
And he says they are thankful they can keep it another year.
“This was one more educational opportunity we could offer for the people in our county,” he said.
Terry said the majority of this grant will go to the MC@Home program. But it will also go to the Marshall county library to establish a Marshall strong archive. After the shooting, cards and letters came in with condolences from around the world. The archive will make sure they are kept and the community can access them.
