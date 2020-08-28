KSP searching for non-compliant sex offender

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are searching for 60-year-old Ricky Lee Peals, of Murray, for failing to comply with the state’s Sex Offender Registry.
KSP said Peals has not been living at his registered address since the end of April and has failed to verify his new address.
The whereabouts of Peals is unknown.
Anyone with information on where Peals might be residing is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.