Johnston City, Ill. police investigating report of attempted child abduction

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an attempted abduction.
They say around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 a young girl was playing in her yard in the 300 block of West 11th St. when an unknown woman grabbed the girl by her feet and tried to drag her into a small, red car.
The woman was described as heavier set with red hair. Police said there was an unknown person driving the car.
The girl was able to get away and ran home where 911 was called.
Police arrived shortly, but said the car fled the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 618-983-5888.
They ask that everyone keep an eye on their children and report any suspicious activity when it is noticed.
