Ill. to receive $3M in FEMA reimbursement funding for COVID-19 emergency response

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The state of Illinois will receive $3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to offset costs related to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal funding was awarded to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency as reimbursement for implementing training and other safety measures at assisted-living, nursing and rehabilitation facilities during the pandemic.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the funding on Friday, August 28.
It will cover 75 percent of the cost of IEMA’s project in April 2020, where teams of public health and safety personnel were deployed to conduct PPE-usage training, facility inspections, swabbing and other measures necessary to ensure assisted-living, nursing and rehabilitation facilities were operating in compliance with CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
