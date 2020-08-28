Ill. Dept. of Public Health provides guidance for state polling locations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health issued guidance for polling locations throughout the state during early voting and election day.
You can click here to read “COVID-19 Guidance for Election Polling Places.”
“Voting is a right and a privilege,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While the safest way to cast a ballot this year is voting by mail, we are and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure that Illinoisans can exercise their right to vote in person, in the safest possible environments during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
In accordance with the guidance, all local election authorities will be required to develop written COVID-19 prevention plans for all polling sites within their jurisdiction.
Plans will contain specific COVID-19 safety and training instructions, along with the names of those responsible for implementing the plan.
Election authorities are being strongly encouraged to relocated polls previously housed in long-term care facilities and senior living residences.
All locations will have signs to encourage voters to wear masks and maintain a distance of 6 feet while inside the polling places. If voters show up without one, election authorities are encouraged to offer them face coverings outside of the polling place.
Polling booths will be set up at least 6 feet apart and foot traffic will be one-directional.
