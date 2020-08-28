Equipment failure knocks out power to hundreds in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds were without electricity in Cape Girardeau County on Friday morning, Aug. 28.
According to the Citizens Electric Co-op outage map, at 7:30 a.m. approximately 1,609 customers were without power north of Jackson on the west side of Interstate 55, but south of Highway E.
This is in the Fruitland area.
Crews are quickly restoring power.
At 8:30 a.m. Citizens Electric reported 180 customers were without power.
The cause of the power outage according to the co-op was an equipment-material or equipment fault/failure.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.