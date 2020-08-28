Heartlanders volunteer to help in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Volunteers from the Heartland are doing their part to help hurricane victims in Louisiana, while facing the added challenges brought by the pandemic.
Hope International is a disaster relief organization based in Bernie.
Their executive director, Heather Jordan, said they are on a mission to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Their first goal is to head to Lake Charles.
“Right now, we have about six volunteers that’s traveling in a motor home. They’re going to be doing food service and clean up relief,” she said.
Jordan said volunteering is what they do, but during a pandemic will present a new challenge.
“Everything looks different right now no matter what you’re doing,” she said.
She said they will take necessary precautions to stay safe. “Everybody will have a mask on of course everyone will be wearing gloves, and their will sanitizing stations.”
Jordan said they are teaming up with local churches in the Heartland to collect needed supplies.
David Urzi with Cape First in Cape Girardeau says their glad to be a part of relief efforts.
“So our goal, when we saw everything that’s been happening, is how can we help in a tangible way? That’s when the partnership of Hope International came up,” he said.
Urzi is communicating with friends in Louisiana to determine their immediate needs.
“They said the best thing that we can have is contractor bags, trash bags, and tarps,” he said.
He said hopes others will help them reach their goal. “We don’t have a need for contractor bags and tarps as much. Our stores are full of them, you can go buy them and send them over to us,” he said.
Jordan said volunteers will leave September 1st.
To donate :https://www.hope-international.us/
To drop-off items : Cape First at 254 S Silver Springs Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 (Sunday 9-1) or 1317 N Main St, Sikeston, MO 63801 (Sunday 10-11)
