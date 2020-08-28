Heartland tree service company helps with storm relief in Iowa and Louisiana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland tree service workers stopped home after cleaning up the damage left from the derecho in Iowa before they head to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
“Just every tree you can see around you is blown out. It’s devastating,” said Kyle Morgan, Advanced Tree Service Lead Groundsman.
Morgan, Tony Troendle, and their coworkers at Advanced Tree view disaster relief efforts as part of their job. .
“You’ve heard the term, ’pictures never do it justice.’ Seeing trees on cars, houses, in houses in some instances, it’s pretty overwhelming,” said Troendle, Advanced Tree Owner.
The team got back from the Davenport, Iowa area on August 27th, where a derecho left widespread damage on August 10th.
“Ya know if the tables were turned, I’d definitely want ya know somebody to kick in and help. So. it just feels good to get out there and travel and do what we love,” said Morgan.
After being home for less than 24 hours, Morgan and Troendle are making their way to Louisiana to help people recover from Hurricane Laura.
“We have over a hundred trees to get off houses. So, we’ll just start working on those and work our way down the list,” said Troendle.
“It’s gonna be tough. We’re sunup to sundown every day, but, it’s worth it in the end,” said Morgan.
They plan to stay in Louisiana for six weeks. It’s time spent away from their homes to restore others’ homes.
“The people that we’re helping, they also have houses that trees are in them, and they have kids, they have wives and husbands. And it kind of helps them get back on a path of getting their house rebuilt. Get life back on track,” said Troendle.
The team said they’re thankful their customers in Southeast Missouri understand their trips out of town and wait for them to get back to handle jobs.
