Heartland Football Friday Week 1 8/28

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri high school football season kicks off Friday night, August 28.
Schools are making adjustments to game night due to the pandemic.
Some of the games we’ll be featuring include:
- Kennett at Malden (Game of the Week)
- New Madrid County Central at Portageville
- Dexter at Scott City
- Crystal City at Chaffee
- Kelly at Doniphan
- Jackson at Ft. Zumwalt West
- Agape at Poplar Bluff
- St. Clair at Perryville
