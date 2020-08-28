Graves County COVID-19 cases increase to 638

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced eight more COVID-19 cases in the county.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 638.
“We know that people are being careful, please keep it up!” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Practicing good wellness habits is a win-win situation for all. It helps us to stay well as individuals. It helps keep others well. And it keeps our schools and businesses open! Everyone wins.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
