Gov. Bill Lee signs executive orders extending state of emergency through September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 59 Friday, extending the state of emergency through Sept. 30.
He also signed Executive Order Nos. 60 and 61, which allow for governing bodies to meet electronically, remote notarization and remote witnessing of documents.
Those orders are extended through Sept. 30 as well, and call for live public access to electronic meetings and a safe return to in-person transactions beginning Oct. 1.
Executive Order No. 59 urges people to wear face coverings in public, practice social distancing and limit social and recreational gatherings of 50 or more, and limit nursing home and long-term-care facility visitation.
