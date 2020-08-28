First Alert Friday Forecast

*Friday is a First Alert Action Day due to threats from Hurricane Laura*
The remnants of Laura are spinning right over the region today with clouds, wind, rain and a threat of damaging winds gusts and brief tornadoes. The strongest activity today is over the southeastern half of the storm….with lines of heavier rain and thunderstorms. On the backside of the system are clouds and mainly light rain…so as the low pushes off to the east during the afternoon and evening the severe threat should move out, replaced by mainly just lighter rains. We’ve had some strong wind gusts during the morning…winds should become northwesterly and gradually decrease this afternoon and evening…and things should completely dry out overnight.
The week ahead looks fairly active, as we get into a messy westerly flow pattern. It looks as though we’ll have occasional periods of showers and thunderstorms from about Saturday night thru Wednesday or Thursday. Saturday will be warm and humid, but the rest of the week will be a bit cooler, with highs backing off several degrees. The end of the week is currently looking dry and pleasant.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.