First Alert Friday Forecast

The remnants of Laura are spinning right over the region today with clouds, wind, rain and a threat of damaging winds gusts and brief tornadoes. The strongest activity today is over the southeastern half of the storm….with lines of heavier rain and thunderstorms. On the backside of the system are clouds and mainly light rain…so as the low pushes off to the east during the afternoon and evening the severe threat should move out, replaced by mainly just lighter rains. We’ve had some strong wind gusts during the morning…winds should become northwesterly and gradually decrease this afternoon and evening…and things should completely dry out overnight.