CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Cape west rotary is having a duck regatta at Cape Splash Waterpark on Saturday evening.
This year all proceeds go to benefit the Missouri Special Olympics. Head quack and duck wrangler Wil Gorman explains how you can customize your duck.
“The corporate ducks, those sponsors, get a white duck like this. They’ve gotten it ahead of time. And they decorate it into many different variations that you will see here. And that race is 7:45.” He says shortly after there will be another race. “Then we have a kid’s race and an adult race. And they purchase those ducks online. But they are rubber ducks that are numbered on the bottom and there is a sheet when you come in, that will have your name assigned to a duck. And those top 3 ducks from each race win a prize.”
The cost is $5 per duck to purchase a duck for the adult or kids race and $25 for a quack pack of 6 ducks. During the event, the entire park will be open for the general public with a duck purchase. Doors open at 6:30 pm.
