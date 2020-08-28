Drive-thru COVID-19 testing events scheduled in Anna, Vienna

ANNA and VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Heath Department (S7HD) announced it will be holding two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events due to an increased number of virus cases in the region.
S7HD said the rise in cases is alarming and due to community transmission at social events and gatherings.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will set up a COVID-19 mobile testing sites at the S7HD Clinic office in Anna on Saturday, September 5, and the S7HD Vienna Clinic office on Sunday, September 6.
Both testing sites will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to S7HD, anyone wanting a COVID-19 test can receive one for free.
Those with or without symptoms can be tested.
An appointment or a doctor’s referral is not required.
The test is free regardless of insurance. Those who have insurance are asked to bring their insurance card.
For more information on the two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or on their Facebook page.
Southern Seven Health Department serves the following counties in southern Illinois: Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union.
