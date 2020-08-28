Crash blocking U.S. 62/Blandville Rd. just west of KY 998/Olivet Church Rd. in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 62/Blandville Road just west of the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this crash is near the four-lane intersection of U.S. 62 between Olivet Church Road and Gum Springs Road.
All lanes are blocked, as of noon on Friday, August 28, with responders on scene.
The estimated duration is two hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Police are detouring traffic via KY 998/Olivet Church Road to U.S. 60 and via McCracken Boulevard through the Info Park.
