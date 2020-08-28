City of Herrin’s traditional Thanksgiving Dinner canceled

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The city’s annual Mayor Ed Qualgia/Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner was canceled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Steve Frattini and volunteer dinner chairlady Darlene Strait provided the following statement on Friday, August 28:
“We are greatly disappointed; however, to be compliant with current and anticipated social gathering requirements and for the safety of the citizens served, the numerous volunteers necessary to prepare the food, serve those in attendance, delivery meals to the homebound and the necessary use of school kitchens, the City of Herrin’s Annual Mayor Ed Qualgia/Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner has been postponed until Thanksgiving of 2021.”
According to the city, after 31 consecutive years, the dinner provided about 1,000 meals in 2019.
