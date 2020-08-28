Church and homes damaged by possible tornadoes, thousands without power

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hurricane Laura roared ashore early Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm, bringing ferocious winds, torrential rains, and rising seawater in Louisiana, and damaging winds and possible tornadoes in Region 8.
Several homes and the Refuge Baptist Church in Lake City was damaged by Hurricane Laura as she made her way through the state.
Tornado warnings for the area started around 6 p.m. Thursday and went well into the overnight hours.
Jonesboro rescue also responded to the 1900 block of Duncan Road Thursday evening due to a tree on top of a mobile home, with someone inside. There was no word on any injuries.
Authorities also responded to a house that was damaged in the Pepper Tree subdivision in the Goobertown community.
The family told Region 8 News they were just able to make it to the basement before the side and back of the house were severely damaged. The family was able to walk away with no injuries.
Highway 91 in the Egypt area was also closed off to traffic due to downed trees and power lines, according to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley.
The National Weather Service also reported power lines and a power pole down at Martin Luther King Jr. and I-555, while power lines were down at Nettleton, Matthews and Airport Road.
Transformers were also blown, with power lines down in Sedgwick, the National Weather Service said.
Minor damage was also reported in Woodruff and Jackson counties.
Craighead Electric also reported as of 11:15 p.m. that there were about 450 customers without power.
Entergy Arkansas reported nearly 41,000 customers were without power as of 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Area counties without power late Thursday included with nearly 2,300 customers in Independence County, 1,500 customers in Woodruff County and 1,200 customers in White County.
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas currently have approximately 13,000 people without service. The cooperatives with significant outages include Ashley-Chicot Electric of Hamburg, C&L Electric of Star City, Ouachita Electric Cooperative of Camden, South Central Arkansas Electric of Arkadelphia and Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Texarkana.
What is left of Hurricane Laura will move over northeast Arkansas and into Southeast Missouri by Friday afternoon.
Friday should bring 1-2″ of rain with the southeastern part of Region 8 receiving closer to 3″. Winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts from 40-45 mph, some could be higher. Again, the severe risk is low.
As the storm closed in on the Natural State, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for Arkansas.
With the declaration, the president authorized the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts with state and local officials.
At last report in Louisiana, at least 4 people had died, with Lake Charles bearing the brunt of the damage.
Laura’s powerful gusts blew out windows in tall buildings and tossed around glass and debris. Police spotted a floating casino that came unmoored and hit a bridge.
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered Lake Charles residents to shelter in place and turn off air conditions after an apparent chemical fire broke out.
The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service issued a warning that much of the state’s crops, including corn and rice, could be severely damaged.
“The timing is terrible, to be honest,” said Jason Kelley, extension wheat and feed grains agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
Much of the state’s corn crop is in a vulnerable state, he said.
Lodging--the phenomenon of crops becoming saturated with rain then blown down by high winds--poses the most likely threat.
“Getting a big storm at the very end here isn’t ideal,” Kelley said. “But the big concern is that we get wind with it, which could cause lodging. When corn blows down, you’re just never able to get it all picked up and into the combine.”
“As a general rule, some high winds at this time of year don’t bother me a great deal, as most of our cultivars stand pretty well,” said Jarrod Hardke extension rice agronomist for the Division of Agriculture. “Some rainfall doesn’t really bother me though it does make for muddy harvest conditions and ruts. The concern is higher winds with rainfall, which turns into a heavy hand that can lay rice down and cause severe lodging.”
Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the Division of Agriculture, said storm-related lodging also poses a potential problem for the state’s No. 1 crop.
“We don’t need excessive amounts of rain that could potentially cause flooding in low-lying fields and the lower ends of fields that typically flood with large rainfalls,” he said.
The Region 8 News StormTEAM will monitor this system and will provide live updates.
