Cape Girardeau Co. wastewater treatment facility to receive $17.9M from USDA

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a nearly $8 million grant and a $9.9 million loan to Cape Girardeau County for improvements needed to created a centralized wastewater treatment facility.
According to USDA, the investment will be used to complete improvements to the district’s centralized sewer treatment system.
“Infrastructure improvements in rural areas are especially important for strengthening the local economy and enhancing the quality of life for families,” said Senator Roy Blunt. “I appreciate the U.S. Department of Agriculture for making this project a priority and the hard work local stakeholders have done to make this grant application successful. I’m glad to see this project moving forward.”
The project will consolidate 20 existing treatment facilities, taking them offline, and having just one central treatment facility for the district to operate and maintain.
It’s estimated to benefit more than 3,700 people.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.