Bi-County Health Department reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
11 are in Franklin County, and 22 are in Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 868 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 324 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 12 deaths in Williamson County and 1 death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
482 have recovered in Williamson County and 210 have recovered in Franklin County.
