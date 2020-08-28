Bi-County Health Department reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Bi-County Health Department reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
A resolution urging New Albany residents to wear face coverings or masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was passed by the city council on Thursday. (Source: Pixabay)
By Ashley Smith | August 28, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 4:35 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 33 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.

11 are in Franklin County, and 22 are in Williamson County.

To date, there have been a total of 868 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 324 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 12 deaths in Williamson County and 1 death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

482 have recovered in Williamson County and 210 have recovered in Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.