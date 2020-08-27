What you need to know Aug. 27

Wind and rain from Hurricane Laura will arrive Friday. (Source: Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | August 27, 2020 at 3:59 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 3:59 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, August 27.

First Alert Weather

Isolated showers are possible in some areas this morning.

More showers and storms are possible this afternoon for the rest of the Heartland.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday is a First Alert Action Day across the Heartland for the threat of flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes, due to Hurricane Laura.

Remnants of the storm will be moving towards the Heartland Friday morning as a Tropical Depression.

This will bring heavy rain to much of the area with a chance for flash flooding.

An average of 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts in heavier bands is possible.

In addition to the flooding threat, we will see gusty winds as Laura moves across the Heartland. Areas along the south of Laura’s track will also have a threat for isolated tornadoes.

There is a small chance for rain and storms on Saturday as a cold front pushes through the day. This will give us a break from the humidity.

Sunday will be dry.

  • Bette Midler has apologized after tweeting that Melania Trump “still can’t speak English” during the first lady’s speech at the RNC Tuesday evening.
  • Players from six NBA teams decided not to play postseason games on Wednesday in a boycott that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues.
  • The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.

