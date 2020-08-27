What you need to know Aug. 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, August 27.
Isolated showers are possible in some areas this morning.
More showers and storms are possible this afternoon for the rest of the Heartland.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Friday is a First Alert Action Day across the Heartland for the threat of flooding, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes, due to Hurricane Laura.
Remnants of the storm will be moving towards the Heartland Friday morning as a Tropical Depression.
This will bring heavy rain to much of the area with a chance for flash flooding.
An average of 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts in heavier bands is possible.
In addition to the flooding threat, we will see gusty winds as Laura moves across the Heartland. Areas along the south of Laura’s track will also have a threat for isolated tornadoes.
There is a small chance for rain and storms on Saturday as a cold front pushes through the day. This will give us a break from the humidity.
Sunday will be dry.
- Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a ferocious Category 4 monster early Thursday morning.
- The governor of Minnesota activated the National Guard on Wednesday night to help quell unrest that broke out in downtown Minneapolis following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide death of a Black homicide suspect.
- Vice President Mike Pence delivered a patriotic message Wednesday night from Fort McHenry in Baltimore as he accepted his party’s nomination at the RNC.
- A white, 17-year-old police admirer has been arrested after the killing of two people during a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.
- Authorities are warning vehicle owners there has been an uptick in catalytic converter thefts across the Heartland.
- Two more Southeast Missouri State University students have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Businesses in Missouri say they are benefiting from the COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois.
- Thousands of people in California returned home Wednesday as cooler weather and an influx of aid helped firefighters gain ground and lift evacuation orders prompted by some of the largest wildfires in state history.
- The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program is supplying meat and produce to thousands of families in our Heartland states.
- Bette Midler has apologized after tweeting that Melania Trump “still can’t speak English” during the first lady’s speech at the RNC Tuesday evening.
- Players from six NBA teams decided not to play postseason games on Wednesday in a boycott that quickly reverberated across other professional leagues.
- The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.
