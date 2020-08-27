Bollinger County officials warn about flooding

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - With Hurricane Laura’s threat of storms and flooding in the Heartland, the Bollinger County Deputy Emergency Management Director gave a warning to drivers.
“Is it worth your life to make that crossing?” asked Calvin Troxell, the Bollinger County Deputy EMA Director.
That’s a decision Troxell said all drivers need to make when they see water over the road.
“They may very well have crossed a stream with their grandparents or even their parents. But now with the newer vehicles that are lighter, they’re built closer to the ground for aerodynamics. Water comes in contact with them very, very quickly.” he said.
If that happens, he said it’s likely the situation quickly turns dangerous.
“You could get out in the middle and you could have a very large log that’s floating subsurface come across the top of the bridge and actually knock you off it,” Troxell said.
Plus, flowing water could cause a wash out or damage the road. One of the areas prone to this flooding in on County Road 804.
“A peaceful little creek that we admire regularly can go berserk in just a short period of time,” he said.
Troxell also wants drivers to think about who else is in the vehicle and their ability to get out in an emergency. Driving over a road with water on it is a serious situation for everyone in the car.
“Before you drive into it, turn around and go back. The safest way to avoid an incident with swift water is to not get in it,” he said.
According to Troxell, there’s bad cell phone service in the low-lying areas, so it might be difficult to call for help in an emergency.
The Bollinger County EMA Directors have been talking with officials from the National Weather Service in Paducah to make sure they’re prepared for any flooding that comes their way.
